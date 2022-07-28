Rain is on the way this weekend, starting in the Kern River Valley Friday night. Bakersfield will begin to see raindrops Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Rainfall will be light around the county, and concentrated on the eastern portions of Kern. Lake Isabella could see .23″ of rain by Monday night, while Bakersfield will likely see less than .1″.

Temperatures will remain high before a gradual cooldown to seasonal averages Wednesday. Wildfire smoke will begin to clear out over the weekend, as wind directions shift.