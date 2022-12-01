Mostly cloudy skies today in Kern County with a chance of rain later tonight. We are excited for the Christmas parade in downtown Bakersfield tonight and it looks like the weather will hold out for us.

The Parade will start at 6 p.m. and right now doesn’t look like much rain will arrive until after 7:30 p.m. We will see most of the rain overnight tonight, then drying out Friday. The next system will arrive Saturday evening and taper off by Sunday night.

We are still forecasting between .25-.50″ of rain for the Valley and Mountain areas. Hope to see all of you at the Christmas parade later tonight!