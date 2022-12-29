Light rain continued on and off through the day bringing around .03″ of rain for Bakersfield.

The next big storm system will arrive this Saturday, with projected rainfall anywhere from .50-1.00″ of additional rain for Kern County, much higher in our mountain locations.

Make sure your plans for New Year’s Eve include an umbrella and raincoat. This Friday expect light precipitation in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies before rain arrives this weekend.

The air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 46.