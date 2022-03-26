Bakersfield can expect stormy weather beginning early Monday morning.

Most forecast models predict the valley could see between .25″ and .75″ of rain, while the mountains could see up to 1.15″ of precipitation. Snow levels will remain above 6,000′ so this system isn’t expected to bring much snow to the county.

Sunday will bring temperature highs in the low 80s for Bakersfield, as wind picks up with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The mountains and desert have a wind advisory effective until Sunday at 8 p.m., as gusts Sunday could reach 60 miles per hour.