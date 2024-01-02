BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley and Tehachapi through 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Visibilities could drop to below a quarter mile in some areas. This looks to be the last night of dense fog as a storm system will begin moving through the area late this evening.

The first of two storm systems will bring snow and rain late tonight through tomorrow, with lingering showers possible through Thursday morning. Snow levels will start at 5,000 and drop to pass levels at 4,000 by early Thursday. There is a 30% chance of light snow at Tejon and Tehachapi passes with this first storm, bringing the potential for travel impacts. Elevations above 6,000 feet could see 12 inches or more of snow, particularly in the mountains north of Kern County, though it’s an exciting forecast for the Alta Sierra Ski Resort!

Additionally, there is a chance for gusty winds along the usual wind prone areas in Kern County on Wednesday.

A second system will begin impacting the area on Saturday morning through Sunday evening. with established cold air in place, snow levels will be lower than the first storm, beginning at 4,000 feet and dropping to 3,000 feet, again bringing potential light snow to the Tejon and Tehachapi passes this weekend.