BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather in Kern County is currently experiencing a cooling trend, which is expected to continue tomorrow.

There will be an increase in humidity and the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms until Thursday. The high temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be around five degrees below the normal average for this time of year.

There is a chance of a few showers in the Kern County mountains and desert, as well as the Sierra Nevada region south of Fresno County on Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are also possible throughout the Sierra Nevada on Friday.

Additionally, Post-Tropical Cyclone Eugene is forecasted to weaken as it moves northward along the coast of the Baja Peninsula from today until Wednesday morning.

As we head into the weekend, drier air is expected, accompanied by a warm-up in temperatures. The forecast for next week indicates a possibility of triple-digit temperatures.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 90.