BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another great day with very comfortable temperatures around Kern County Tuesday, right before a major warm-up gradually begins tomorrow.

We might be setting new record highs Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we’ll see some relief with temps returning to seasonal levels.

Air quality will be moderate Wednesday.

By Monday night, an area of low pressure might bring light rain to the valley floor, and snow in the higher elevations.