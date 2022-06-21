BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Triple-digit heat around Kern County on this Tuesday as summer kicks off with a high of 101 degrees.

By tomorrow, most areas will see temperatures drop into the upper 90s, as a disturbance located off the coast of California continues to push subtropical moisture in our direction bringing the possibility of light showers.

Thunderstorms are possible in the higher elevations, as well as in the Kern County desert throughout the day. These thunderstorms may produce little precipitation, resulting in elevated fire danger.

By Friday triple digits return, possible marking the first official heatwave of the season. Air quality will improve tomorrow to moderate.