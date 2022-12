A slight warm-up is on the way, but Sunday may not be the day to enjoy it.

Air quality will rise into the unhealthy range (forecasted at 151 AQI), so limit time spent outdoors if possible.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until Sunday at 1 p.m., though we should see sunny skies for much of the coming week. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s for the valley, with our mountain communities looking at the mid-to-high 40s.