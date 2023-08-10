BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today and Friday, temperatures across Kern County will be lower than usual for this time of year. Bakersfield picked up a trace of rain, while our mountain communities, such as Pine Mountain club, picked up over half an inch of rain.

The southern half of California has experienced mid-level moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene. This moisture has resulted in light showers, mainly in Kern County, with a few thunderstorms occurring to the east. By Friday, the moisture will move north and east, bringing the potential for thunderstorms to the Kern Desert and Sierra Nevada.

Early next week, temperatures will once again rise above normal levels most likely leading us to our third heatwave. Air quality tomorrow will be moderate with an AQI of 90.