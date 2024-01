Today was an unusually warm day for Kern County, as temperatures soared to 75°, surpassing the previous record of 73° set way back in 1956. Important changes are imminent as we anticipate rain throughout Saturday, with showers possibly lingering into Sunday morning. New Year’s Day is projected to be primarily dry, with temperatures in the upper 50s. The air quality for tomorrow will be good, with an AQI of 47.