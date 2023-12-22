Bakersfield picked up .47 in the rain gauge during this last rain event. This is pushing us closer to the monthly average of 0.57 for the month of December. Dense fog is expected to occur across Kern County every night and morning until Tuesday. However, rest assured that dry weather and temperatures slightly above normal will dominate from Saturday to Tuesday just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. As for the middle of next week, we can confidently anticipate the return of precipitation.