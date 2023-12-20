As of 9 p.m. tonight, Bakersfield has received 0.10″ of rain. However, Tehachapi has accumulated over half an inch of rain today.

Showers are expected to continue on and off throughout the night. This is due to a well-developed low-pressure system that is moving southeastward off the coast of California. It is causing bands of moisture, clouds, and precipitation to move inland across the state. This system has already brought significant rainfall to coastal areas like Santa Barbara, which has received over 4 inches of rain in the last 72 hours. In the northern portions of our San Joaquin Valley, rainfall totals range from 1/2 to 3/4 inch, tapering to 1/10 of an inch or less in the southern parts. In the mountains below the snow level, there has been 1 to 2 inches of precipitation in the north and 1/4 to 1/2 inch in the south. Above 8000 feet in the Sierra Nevada, several inches to nearly 1 foot of snow is expected. Air quality is expected to improve tomorrow to a moderate level. Showers will continue through Friday evening, then taper off by the weekend right before the Christmas holiday travel rush.