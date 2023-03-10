A relatively warm storm fueled by an “Atmospheric River” called a “Pineapple Express” will be hammering Kern County today, meaning we’ll see soaking rains and scattered thunderstorms, bringing precipitation totals of half an inch to an inch of rain in the valley, if not more. If you experienced flooding during the storms late December into early January, you need to prepare for the potential of flooding with this storm as well.

Kern County’s mountains look to pick up an inch to two inches of rain, or more, with the most rain falling over the Kern River Valley. That relatively warm rain falling on dense snowpack will lead to rapid snowmelt and dangerous flooding, especially north of the Kern County line. I am most concerned about the risk of rockslides in the Kern River Canyon, mudslides in areas of recent wildfires, and flooding in our rivers and streams.

People living or visiting California’s mountains should have an evacuation plan in place, and keep a close eye on our website KGET and our social media, along with updates from the National Weather Service.

Showers continue tomorrow with brief clearing Sunday and Monday. Then another storm system is forecast to arrive Tuesday morning with rain chances through Wednesday, bringing more rain and high elevation snow next week.