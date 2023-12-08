BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maximum temperatures as a result are projected to return to climatological normals in the upper 50s for the San Joaquin Valley and the Kern County Desert.

Calmer winds are expected this afternoon into the overnight. Clear and stable conditions will be present through the weekend and entering next week, resulting from an upper level ridge that will progress over the region.

This ridge will bring a slight increase in temperatures, with highs Sunday and Monday projected to be in the low 60s, around 5 degrees above normal.