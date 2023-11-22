BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There will be no more than some patchy fog again early on Thanksgiving morning, and afternoon highs will be slightly lower than today but still a few degrees above normal.

Gusty winds will accompany the passing trough Thursday, but probabilities for wind gusts of at least 45 mph in the typically windiest locations of the Kern County mountains and desert areas remains no higher than 10 to 20 percent.

We will see high temperatures right around normal in the cooler and drier air while overnight lows will trend downward several degrees. By Saturday morning, several Valley locations will experience freezing temperatures, expanding over a good portion of the Valley outside urban areas by Sunday through Tuesday mornings.