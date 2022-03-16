BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The morning will start out with some clouds and the skies should clear leaving it mostly sunny this afternoon.

It will be a bit cooler today in the county, with temperatures expected to be in the lower 70s. A change is on the way for the weekend, but not until late Saturday.

We are expecting a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain Saturday night and into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon we should be mostly sunny.

A big warming trend is in the forecast for next week. Expect temperatures near 80 by next Tuesday.