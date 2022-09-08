Temperatures on Thursday were once again well above average for Bakersfield reaching a high of 107 degrees, just shy of the record of 110. As of right now, everything is indicating very good changes of widespread rain for Kern County this weekend thanks to Tropical Storm Kay spinning off the coast of Baja California.

The outer moisture bands will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to a big part of Southern California and even Kern County. Along with that, expect a 30 degree drop in temperatures on Saturday; a most welcome relief after a historic record-breaking week.

Temperatures will remain below average through next week. Air quality will be unhealthy on Friday.