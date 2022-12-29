Another round of rain has made it to Kern County. We will see lighter showers with this system with rain amounts in the Valley between .10-.15″. The storm door is wide open with rain coming in and out of Kern County the next 7-8 days. We could pick up between .75-1.00″ of rain today through next Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to be high with these storms. Next Thursday we could see snow levels drop, but as of right now above pass level. Winter has arrived so make sure you are always prepared for the elements. Keep water, blanket, snacks in your car and always be aware of your surroundings when traveling the wet roads.