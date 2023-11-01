BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re staying sunny and warm on this first day of November, with highs above average for another afternoon and moderate air quality.

So expect upper 70s for the valley and Kern River Valley today, with low to mid-70s in the Kern Desert, and mid-60s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

On this Nov. 1st, it’s time to start working toward better air quality with “residential wood smoke reduction” efforts. That means today marks the beginning of the “check before you burn” program, with the valley air district issuing a status of “no burning unless registered” for the south valley. Read more here: valleyair.org.

Tomorrow looks to be the warmest day of this current trend, with low 80s in the valley and then we’ll see clouds coming in with a cool down heading into the end of the week, but there’s no rain headed our way this weekend.

However there is a very slight chance of rain next Tuesday that we’ll be watching closely.