BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northern part of Kern County will continue to experience sub-freezing temperatures tonight.

It’s going to get pretty chilly, with low temperatures dropping as low as 28 degrees.

Now, here’s some good news: a warming trend is on its way! By Saturday, temperatures will be unseasonably warm In the low mid 70s, giving us a delightful break from the cold.

By Sunday, we begin to track the rain along with cooling temperatures.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI 115.