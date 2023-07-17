BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, we reached the third day of heat wave number 2 in Kern County.

It is worth noting that we have surpassed a record for the highest overnight temperatures in decades. This morning, our lowest temperature was 84° surpassing the previous record of 81° from 2005.

We are expecting a slight decrease in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they will still remain above average.

It is important to be aware that triple-digit heat will persist in the majority of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County desert areas until the end of next week. I strongly advise you to stay properly hydrated and not underestimate the severity of the heat.

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow for sensitive groups with an AQI of 147.