Memorial Day will be beautiful around Kern County, with cool temperatures. Bakersfield is expected to reach just 81 degrees Monday.

A wind advisory impacts the mountains and deserts until 11 p.m. Sunday night, during which wind speeds could top 50 miles per hour. Drivers are advised to watch for blowing dust.

The cool weather won’t last forever, as Bakersfield will reach into the mid- to high-90s on Wednesday and Thursday, before a gradual cooldown for next weekend.