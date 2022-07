Conditions are beautiful for the Fourth of July weekend. On Sunday, Bakersfield is expected to reach a temperature high in the upper 80s, with minimal wind and sunny skies.

The Fourth of July will be cool and sunny, as Bakersfield reaches the upper 80s. The mountains will see windy conditions, while breeze remains in the desert and Kern River Valley.

No watches or warnings are active, and no rain is expected over the next seven days.