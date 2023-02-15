Skies cleared out across Kern County today with temperatures reaching 54 degrees, that is at least 10 degrees below average.

Residents should expect another cold night ahead for our area with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Temperatures near freezing levels will continue through Friday and Saturday, and then by Sunday we will begin warming up back to the climatological average.

Warm and dry weather will then persist through the weekend before a possible rainmaker arrives by the middle of next week.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 57.