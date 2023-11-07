BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We experienced a modest amount of rainfall on Tuesday, measuring 0.01 inches in the rain gauge out of Meadows Field Airport.

Today, the temperature noticeably dropped by approximately 10 degrees compared to yesterday. We reached a pleasant 68 degrees.

For the rest of the week, although the daytime temperatures will slightly deviate from the norm, hovering in the 60s, it will still provide a comfortable forecast.

It is advisable that residents of mountain towns prepare for freezing temperatures each morning until Saturday.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 57.