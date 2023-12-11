BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are anticipated in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning today into Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. High temperatures both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon will be two to four degrees above normal for this time of year. A warming trend is expected Wednesday through Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be around fifteen degrees above their typical values for the middle of December. Near record warmth is possible in Fresno and Hanford Saturday afternoon.