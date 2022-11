Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50’s in the Valley, with upper 40’s for the Mountain areas. We are still watching two storms that will arrive Thursday into the weekend. The first will arrive near Christmas Parade time on Thursday into Friday. We then get a brief break on Friday afternoon. The second storm arrives Saturday into Sunday. The Valley could receive between .25-.50″ of rain Thursday through Sunday, with the Mountain areas picking up between .25-.75″.