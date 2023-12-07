BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Little precipitation has accompanied the upper trough thus far but high resolution guidance indicates upslope showers developing over the valley facing slopes in Kern County this morning.

This could result in foggy conditions along Highway 58 through the Tehachapi Mountains and Interstate 5 through the Grapevine this morning. The pressure gradient is increasing and producing strong westerly wind gusts across eastern Kern County.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect across the Mojave Slopes until 7 a.m. Friday morning. Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times and strong crosswinds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Temperatures cool to near normal Friday then nudge up a little over the weekend.