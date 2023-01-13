Mostly cloudy skies on this Friday with a chance of rain moving into the area by late tonight.

We are looking pretty wet for the weekend into early next week. The valley could see close to 1″ of rain before it all comes to an end late next Tuesday. The mountain areas will see mainly rain, but snow level could drop to about 4,000′ by late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Models suggesting, we could see around 1″ of snow near the Tehachapi area.

This is still a way out and will need to be watched carefully. Have a great weekend and stay dry!