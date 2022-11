We are at the tail end of our storm with some isolated showers still expected until late morning, early afternoon. Bakersfield received .28″ of rain with this storm and overnight the Tehachapi area picked up between .50-1.00″ of snow.

All areas will clear tonight, and sunny skies are expected for Friday. We will track another storm early next week, bringing more Valley rain and Mountain snow. Winter like weather is finally arriving into California!