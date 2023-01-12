It was breezy and warmer across Kern County Thursday with a high of 70 degrees. More wet weather is on the way as another storm system is expected to arrive by Friday night. On the drought front, we have good news to report.

Exceptional drought was wiped out of the Central Valley due in large part to a series of winter storms that drenched the state, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Now Kern County sits under extreme drought, the second-most severe category in the report.

Patchy fog possible late tonight and tomorrow morning, with visibility dropping to 1 and 2 miles in the worst spots.

Breeze conditions will diminish tomorrow for the valley, but wind gusts will remain in the double digits for our mountain locations.

Air quality will improve Friday with an AQI of 36, burning is discouraged.