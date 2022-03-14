BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weekend had sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. This week is starting off with more of the same.

Today, Bakersfield will see temperatures near 75, while mountain temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s.

A weak system will move through the northern part of the state Tuesday. This will usher in a few high clouds, but no rain for Kern County.

We will see a strong system move into the county by the weekend. This system could bring some measurable rain into our area late Saturday and Sunday. Right now, rain amounts are expected to be between a tenth to a quarter inch.

Don’t forget the first day of Spring will be Sunday!