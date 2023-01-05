The winds were as wild yesterday into the overnight hours as we forecasted. The NWS reports the station over the Grapevine Peak station reported a gust of 106 mph! The worst of the winds have died down, but it will still be windy at times today.

Our attention turns to bands of today triggering isolated thunderstorms as cooler unstable air arrives in. Where thunderstorms form, expect heavy rain, erratic winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Lingering showers will linger overnight with dry weather in the heart of the valley by sunrise tomorrow.

We’ll be clearing and dry on Friday with sunshine for the first half of Saturday before another storm takes aim at Central California. It looks like we’ll wait all day for the rain, with increasing chances to see showers overnight into Sunday.

A stronger low pressure system fueled by a wet Atmospheric River arrives Monday into Tuesday, which could be enough to cause additional concerns for flooding.

The long range forecast shows yet another storm brewing for California next Thursday!