Today marked day 23 of heatwave #2. Temperatures have been steady in the lower 100s in the last few days. Earlier today, satellite and radar picked up some thunderstorms north of Lake Isabella, remaining pretty active through the evening hours as we continue to deal with some lingering humidity.

By tomorrow we should dry out briefly, before monsoonal moisture makes a return from Thursday through the weekend.

This will increase our chances of showers and thunderstorms mostly in the higher elevations and eastern part of the Sierra. We are also tracking moisture from Tropical storm Frank spinning off the pacific, as it continues tracking northwest.

Air quality will be unhealthy this Wednesday as we begin to see more of an offshore flow bringing back the haze and smoke to our region.