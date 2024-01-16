BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dense fog was observed Sunday into Monday morning, and is again being observed this morning as well. Various areas of the San Joaquin Valley are down to a quarter mile visibility. Fog will be sticking around through the late morning until around 11am.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley and is valid through 11am this morning.

Beginning tonight, an atmospheric disturbance will clip the northern parts of our forecast area, bringing high elevation snow to the Sierra Nevada and light amounts of rain to counties north of Kern County. Much of this precipitation will fall tonight through tomorrow morning. The chance for more than a tenth of an inch of rain is around 20-30 percent for counties north of Kern County.

Friday will see the highest temperatures of this warmup, with temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley reaching the mid to high 60s. These temperatures are 10 degrees above what is normal for this time of year. This warmup in temperatures brings the chance for dense fog back to the valley for Wednesday night into Thursday morning and the following morning as well.