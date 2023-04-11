We had a warm day Monday with Bakersfield hitting 88 degrees, this is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We will see a cool down the next several days as a system moves through from the north.

This system will also bring some high clouds through Kern County. High pressure will build back into the area by the weekend with temps rebounding near 80. No rain expected the next 7 days around the area.

A reminder as we warm up, stay out of the Kern River, even through Bakersfield. The river will see epic flows this Spring and it will be deadly if you enter into it, regardless of your skill level. Always contact experienced river guides in the Kern River Valley.