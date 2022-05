Temperatures are finally cooling down ahead of Memorial Day, as Bakersfield will see highs in the 80s over the next several days. But this won’t last long, as Bakersfield could see highs in the upper 90s by Wednesday.

A wind advisory is in place for the mountains and the desert until Sunday morning at 2:00, with wind speeds gusting above 50 miles per hour. Watch for blowing dust, as visibility could be limited during night travel.