The BIG storm we have been talking about is expected to arrive by tonight and bringing a lot of Mountains snow and Valley rain Friday through Saturday.

The Valley could see near 2.00″ of rain in some areas and the Mountain areas could see close to 3 feet of snow. We have also issued a Blizzard Warning for the Kern County Mountain areas due to expected strong winds and blowing snow.

Our passes will be hit hard and I expect all mountain roads to close at some point either late tonight or Friday. Traveling out of the Valley will be almost impossible until maybe Sunday or Monday. Be safe and be ready for this very strong storm!



