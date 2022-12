A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday.

Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday.

Multiple smaller storms will impact the region next week, except for a potentially larger system on Wednesday and Thursday.

The air quality will be good with an AQI of 42.