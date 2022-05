A significant cool down is just around the corner.

The winds will continue to be an issue in the overnight hours. Winds could gust up to 55-65 mph. A wind advisory will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Friday. A trough of low pressure will dive in by tomorrow cooling us down to the low to mid-80s before a major warm-up arrives next week, possibly giving us the first triple digits of the season. Air quality will be moderate.