Although it’s a dry start to the week, another atmospheric river event will impact Kern County starting tonight and going through Wednesday night.

This event will bring light to moderate rainfall for the valley and foothills and heavy snow above 9000 feet.

The threat for more localized flooding increases once again over the next few days.

Thursday will see us get calmer weather before picking up again Friday morning through Monday morning with mostly high-elevation snow and very light rain in the valley on Sunday.

Air quality will remain good throughout tomorrow with an AQI of 34.