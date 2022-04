BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We have an egg spectacular forecast for you!

A storm will arrive just in time tomorrow morning to clean and clear things out, bringing light rain to Kern County and some high elevation snow Saturday.

Expect strong winds in the Mojave Desert during the day with the possibility of blowing dust.

Dry and warmer for Easter Sunday before a couple of storm systems possibly move in late next week, with a chance of precipitation in the valley floor.