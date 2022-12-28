Tuesday’s storm brought Bakersfield .80″ of rain and over an inch toward our local mountains. Wednesday, most wet weather tapered off early, giving us a mix of sun and clouds and temps slightly above average with a high of 58.

Light rain is expected to continue on and off tomorrow, with a weaker system moving through the area. Saturday is on track to be the heaviest day of rain for Kern County as another more powerful storm moves through the region.

As a result, a Flood Watch is in place until Saturday for Kern County. Air quality should see an improvement on Thursday with an AQI of 61.