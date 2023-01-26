Drought conditions across Kern County have improved significantly in the last few weeks.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data published today, most of Kern County is under moderate drought.

However, Eastern Kern County including Tehachapi and desert communities remain under the severe category. High pressure will remain in control keeping us dry and sunny Friday and Saturday before a system dives down from Canada on Sunday afternoon. Light rain and mountain snow are expected in the area.

Unfortunately, it won’t be much, .15″ for Bakersfield and perhaps up to an inch of snow for the mountains with snow levels dropping to about 2500″.

Mountain passes don’t appear to be heavily impacted. After that, we dry out, and temps rebound near average by the second half of next week.

Air quality tomorrow is unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 110.