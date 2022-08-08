Very close to average temperatures will continue over the next few days in Kern County. We might see a slight warm up leading into the triple digits by the weekend.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to impact lightly, bringing in a few thunderstorms mainly to the eastern portion of the county and desert communities.

An area of low pressure currently off the coast of California is helping us keep temperatures near the average.

However, a ridge of high pressure building over the Four Corners area will push moisture back into parts of Kern County, over the next day or so.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.