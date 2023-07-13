BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daytime highs will range from 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the valley floor, it is important to take necessary precautions.

Mountain communities can also anticipate triple-digit temperatures for two or three days, while the desert areas may experience temperatures as high as 115 to nearly 120 degrees.

To stay safe during this extreme heat, it is advisable to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Additionally, limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, seek shade or air-conditioned spaces when possible, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, excessive thirst, nausea, headache, and fatigue.