BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One more day to enjoy the 80’s then we get the dreaded warming trend. High pressure will build back into the area by the end of the week with some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

We will not end June without triple digits, in fact we are forecasting 103 by Friday. If you’re making weekend plans expect temperatures to rise near 106.

Remember if your going to try and find ways to cool off, make sure the Kern River isn’t one of these places.

We are expected to see rapid snow melt off in the Sierra and that means more water in the Kern River with continued dangerous flows expected.