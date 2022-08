A little weather surprise for us this morning with some light showers around. Monsoonal moisture drifted just a little west overnight.

Meadows Field picked up a trace with this little batch of moisture. The big headline today will be the heat.

We have issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. Bakersfield will hit a high temp near 107. If you are out and about today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.