Another beautiful day ahead for Kern County. Temps in the Valley will remain in the mid 80’s for one more day. I do expect high pressure to start building into the area by Wednesday. This will ridge will bring our temps back up into the lower 90’s. Another trough pushes through the area by Friday with the 80’s returning. Like a typical Spring that brings a swing in temperatures, the upper 90’s will arrive by early next week. Our first 100 degree day in 2021, was May 31st when we hit 102.